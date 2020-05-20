Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEXCOM Honors Memorial Day with Virtual “Remember This Moment” Series

    Photo By Kristine Sturkie | From May 21 – 25, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) will honor this

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Story by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    From May 21 – 25, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) will honor this year’s Memorial Day with a series of live stream concerts and a virtual 5K race to honor fallen service members. The series has been coined “Remember This Moment” and is dedicated to all service members, past and present, who have served the nation and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

    “For most retailers, the sentiment surrounding Memorial Day is the kick off to summer, but the NEX is not like most retailers, we’re a Navy command with an enduring mission that far exceeds sales and summertime splendor,” said Rich Honiball, Global Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer for NEXCOM. “As a retailer we’re different because those who walk through our doors are different. Our deserving patrons have experienced sacrifices beyond measure and have endured loss and grief unlike most. We work hard every day to serve those who have made an oath to protect and defend us, while we understand there is no greater calling than to lay down one’s own life for others. This weekend, as we remember this moment, those of us here at NEXCOM will be honoring and remembering all those brave men and women who have sacrificed serving our country.”

    One element of the series is a virtual 5K race in partnership with MWR Navy Fitness. On May 21, participants are encouraged to run in honor of someone who served in the Armed Forces. Registration is free for all authorized NEX patrons at MyNavyExchange.com/AcrossTheWaves. Participants are able to choose a place and time to walk, run or bike 3.1 miles. In addition, all participants are encouraged to wear a race bib, Navy pride or MWR race gear and submit photos and videos by using the hashtag #RememberThisMoment on the @NavyExchange Facebook and Instagram.

    The highlight of the series is the concert series developed in collaboration with MWR Navy Entertainment that will feature music over five days and across six different time zones, covering the largest Navy bases including Guam; Yokosuka, Japan; Bahrain; Norfolk, Va.; San Diego and Pearl Harbor. Each concert begins at 5:00 p.m. local time in each base’s time zone. Concerts can be viewed on the @NavyExchange Facebook and Instagram.

    Thurs., May 21, concerts include:
    Guam – Easton Corbin
    Yokosuka – Lindsay Ell
    Bahrain – Martin Johnson from The Night Game
    Norfolk – Kris Allen
    San Diego – Andy Allo
    Pearl Harbor – Noah Guthrie

    Fri., May 22, concerts include:
    Guam – JJ Brown
    Yokosuka – Tyler Glenn from Neon Trees
    Bahrain – Canaan Smith
    Norfolk – Larkin Poe
    San Diego – Don McLean
    Pearl Harbor – Little Hurricane

    Sat., May 23, concerts include:
    Guam – Andy Clockwise
    Yokosuka – Dillon Carmichael
    Bahrain – Ronnie Winter from Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
    Norfolk – Cal Shapiro from Timeflies
    San Diego – Ashe
    Pearl Harbor – Sam Fischer

    Sun., May 24, concerts include:
    Guam – The White Buffalo
    Yokosuka – Alex Kinsey
    Bahrain – Tyson Ritter from The All American Rejects
    Norfolk – Randy Houser
    San Diego – Sublime with Rome
    Pearl Harbor – The Filharmonic

    Mon., May 25 concerts include:
    Guam – Eric Paslay
    Yokosuka – Sam Grow
    Bahrain – Natalie Stovall
    Norfolk – Special Broadcast with Lee Greenwood
    San Diego – Michael Ray
    Pearl Harbor – Jesse McCartney

    “#RememberThisMoment is our way of honoring our service men and women as well as this unique moment in history, where we are all coming together to support each other during this unprecedented worldwide pandemic,” said Honiball. “Yes, we have great values in our stores and online, but more importantly, remembering for this moment, those who sacrifice each and every day to make our freedom possible.”

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 12:32
    Story ID: 370403
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    This work, NEXCOM Honors Memorial Day with Virtual "Remember This Moment" Series, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Exchange Service Command
    MWR Navy Entertainment
    MWR Navy Fitness

