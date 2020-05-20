NEXCOM Honors Memorial Day with Virtual “Remember This Moment” Series

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | From May 21 – 25, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) will honor this...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | From May 21 – 25, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) will honor this year’s Memorial Day with a series of live stream concerts and a virtual 5K race to honor fallen service members. The series has been coined “Remember This Moment” and is dedicated to all service members, past and present, who have served the nation and paid the ultimate sacrifice. see less | View Image Page

From May 21 – 25, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) will honor this year’s Memorial Day with a series of live stream concerts and a virtual 5K race to honor fallen service members. The series has been coined “Remember This Moment” and is dedicated to all service members, past and present, who have served the nation and paid the ultimate sacrifice.



“For most retailers, the sentiment surrounding Memorial Day is the kick off to summer, but the NEX is not like most retailers, we’re a Navy command with an enduring mission that far exceeds sales and summertime splendor,” said Rich Honiball, Global Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer for NEXCOM. “As a retailer we’re different because those who walk through our doors are different. Our deserving patrons have experienced sacrifices beyond measure and have endured loss and grief unlike most. We work hard every day to serve those who have made an oath to protect and defend us, while we understand there is no greater calling than to lay down one’s own life for others. This weekend, as we remember this moment, those of us here at NEXCOM will be honoring and remembering all those brave men and women who have sacrificed serving our country.”



One element of the series is a virtual 5K race in partnership with MWR Navy Fitness. On May 21, participants are encouraged to run in honor of someone who served in the Armed Forces. Registration is free for all authorized NEX patrons at MyNavyExchange.com/AcrossTheWaves. Participants are able to choose a place and time to walk, run or bike 3.1 miles. In addition, all participants are encouraged to wear a race bib, Navy pride or MWR race gear and submit photos and videos by using the hashtag #RememberThisMoment on the @NavyExchange Facebook and Instagram.



The highlight of the series is the concert series developed in collaboration with MWR Navy Entertainment that will feature music over five days and across six different time zones, covering the largest Navy bases including Guam; Yokosuka, Japan; Bahrain; Norfolk, Va.; San Diego and Pearl Harbor. Each concert begins at 5:00 p.m. local time in each base’s time zone. Concerts can be viewed on the @NavyExchange Facebook and Instagram.



Thurs., May 21, concerts include:

Guam – Easton Corbin

Yokosuka – Lindsay Ell

Bahrain – Martin Johnson from The Night Game

Norfolk – Kris Allen

San Diego – Andy Allo

Pearl Harbor – Noah Guthrie



Fri., May 22, concerts include:

Guam – JJ Brown

Yokosuka – Tyler Glenn from Neon Trees

Bahrain – Canaan Smith

Norfolk – Larkin Poe

San Diego – Don McLean

Pearl Harbor – Little Hurricane



Sat., May 23, concerts include:

Guam – Andy Clockwise

Yokosuka – Dillon Carmichael

Bahrain – Ronnie Winter from Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Norfolk – Cal Shapiro from Timeflies

San Diego – Ashe

Pearl Harbor – Sam Fischer



Sun., May 24, concerts include:

Guam – The White Buffalo

Yokosuka – Alex Kinsey

Bahrain – Tyson Ritter from The All American Rejects

Norfolk – Randy Houser

San Diego – Sublime with Rome

Pearl Harbor – The Filharmonic



Mon., May 25 concerts include:

Guam – Eric Paslay

Yokosuka – Sam Grow

Bahrain – Natalie Stovall

Norfolk – Special Broadcast with Lee Greenwood

San Diego – Michael Ray

Pearl Harbor – Jesse McCartney



“#RememberThisMoment is our way of honoring our service men and women as well as this unique moment in history, where we are all coming together to support each other during this unprecedented worldwide pandemic,” said Honiball. “Yes, we have great values in our stores and online, but more importantly, remembering for this moment, those who sacrifice each and every day to make our freedom possible.”