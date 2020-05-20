From May 21 – 25, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) will honor this year’s Memorial Day with a series of live stream concerts and a virtual 5K race to honor fallen service members. The series has been coined “Remember This Moment” and is dedicated to all service members, past and present, who have served the nation and paid the ultimate sacrifice.
This work, NEXCOM Honors Memorial Day with Virtual “Remember This Moment” Series, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NEXCOM Honors Memorial Day with Virtual “Remember This Moment” Series
