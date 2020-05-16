5th SFG (A) Soldier earns USO Volunteer of the Year Award

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. – The United Service Organization (USO) has recognized Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gibbs, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) with the Fort Campbell Volunteer of the Year award, for nearly 500 hours of volunteer work for the organization.

Gibbs assisted with the recent relief efforts for a neighborhood in the Nashville area affected by a disastrous tornado. He volunteered during several USO events and services, including Gary Sinise Dinners, Super Bowl Parties and day-to-day activities at the Fort Campbell center.

“The USO has been there for me throughout several deployments,” said Gibbs. “My wife began volunteering with the USO first, and it was a great way to support her, my fellow Soldiers, and also give back. Furthermore, the USO provided services and support to both my grandfather and my uncle during their service to our nation.”

After a late-night tornado ravaged a 10-mile stretch in the Nashville, TN area in early March, Gibbs and other volunteers from 5th Group volunteered to assist in the cleanup of an affected neighborhood.

“It was hard work, but it was so appreciated by those we helped and was satisfying to know that we could make such a huge impact,” Gibbs said.

“Chief Gibbs has been a key member of our volunteer team since his first shift,” said MaLissa Harris, the Center Operations Supervisor for USO, Fort Campbell. “He is a hard worker who is always looking for ways to improve the guest experience at USO Fort Campbell. You can often find him as soon as he gets done working his job with 5th Group.”

“Chief is an outstanding role model for other volunteers and embraces the eight core values of the USO: Mission First, Do the Right Thing, Respect, Excellence, Collaboration, Accountability, Gratitude, and Innovation,” said Harris. “There is never a job that is too big or small for Chief Gibbs!”

“It’s a great thing to do,” said Gibbs. ”Volunteering can help us keep things in perspective and add meaning to our lives.”

For anyone interested in volunteering alongside Chief Gibbs, you can register at volunteers.uso.org.



-30-

