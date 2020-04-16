Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    5th Group Riggers make facemasks, COVID-19 efforts

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Fort Campbell, Ky. – Parachute Riggers from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) are no longer sewing chutes, but masks instead, at Fort Campbell, April 15.

    With Airborne operators and operations at a Mission Essential stance due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 5th Group Riggers, normally tasked with maintaining parachutes, are now using their skills to sew required facemasks for members of the Group.

    “Naturally riggers are professional sewers,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan, the noncommission officer in charge of the Rigger section. “We all go through sewing school while we are in Advanced Individual Training.”

    The Riggers, whose daily jobs are to ensure parachutes are safely packed, tested, and stored for airborne operations, came together to support the COVID-19 response.

    Riggers from the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) located at Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington, teamed up with 5th Group. Together, the NCOs came up with dynamic yet straightforward solutions. They developed a plan to begin facemask production and distribution for the local population across the installation.

    5th Group was not alone in the efforts with the production. Chapter 38, a local non-profit organization of Group Alumni, veterans, and volunteers, assisted with the purchase of additional materials.

    “They purchased the additional materials needed for mask we were able to make for Family members,” said Ryan.

    The riggers are working in two-shifts daily as they continue making masks for the members of 5th Group and other Fort Campbell essential personnel.

    Since production has been underway, the Riggers have made more than 1200 masks, with no plans of stopping until the need is met.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2020
    Date Posted: 04.16.2020 22:22
    Story ID: 367635
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Group Riggers make facemasks, COVID-19 efforts, by SSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Parachute
    health
    SOF
    Special Operations
    efforts
    airborne
    Riggers
    Face Mask
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Army Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT