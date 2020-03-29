Navy Recruiter produces face shields to fight against COVID-19

Photo By Burrell Parmer | MIDLAND, Texas – (March 26, 2020) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | MIDLAND, Texas – (March 26, 2020) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Elias Grey, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Midland, during his off-duty time is producing 3D-printed face shields for civilian medical personnel. According to Grey, who is performing his recruiting duties virtually from his home, the shields are predominately for use by local hospitals. Grey, whose last duty was with Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 120 located in Norfolk, Va., has been assisted by his wife, Mariah, who helps him clean and assemble the face shields. Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Elias Grey/Released) see less | View Image Page

MIDLAND, Texas – (March 29, 2020) During the COVID-19 Pandemic which is affecting many across the country, one Sailor with Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio is doing his part to stop the spread.



Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Elias Grey, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Midland, during his off-duty time is producing 3D-printed face shields for civilian medical personnel.



According to Grey, who is performing his recruiting duties virtually from his home, the shields are predominately for use by hospitals.



“Right now, I am producing shields for three local hospitals to include Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center, and Midland Memorial Hospital,” said Grey. “I am projecting before April 14, that I’ll be printing 100 face shields per day due to the influx of donations to purchase additional 3D printers and plastic to print with.”



Grey, whose last duty was with Helicopter Strike Maritime Squadron (HSM) 51 located in Atsugi, Japan, Va., has been assisted by his wife, Mariah, who helps him clean and assemble the face shields.



According to Grey, he has been a 3D printer enthusiast for the past two years.



“I love technology and the concept of printing a 3D object out of thin air,” said Grey. “As a Christian, I believe in serving others and setting the best example.”



Grey, who is part of the Facebook 3D-Printing community, collaborated with others on how they could help provide supplies as hospitals began to have shortages of personal protective equipment.



Once the need is no longer needed, Grey will donate the 3D printers and materials procured through donations to local high schools and colleges in the Midland/Odessa area.



NRD San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.