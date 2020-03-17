Army Corps of Engineers adjust lake operations amid health concerns

DALLAS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division announce changes to lake operations in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas amid health concerns.



Effective today, the Southwestern Division will take a number of measures across the region to reduce risk to employees, volunteers and lakes guests.



“The health and well-being of our visitors, volunteers and employees is our highest priority,” Brig. Gen. Paul E. Owen, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division, said.



Changes to operations will be site specific. Please visit the Fort Worth, Galveston, Little Rock and Tulsa District webpages for the latest information, or call the local lake office for current conditions before traveling to the lake.



Changes include:

• All USACE sponsored events, tournaments, volunteer activities and public meetings are cancelled until further notice.

• Special event or activity permits will not be issued; those permits that have already been granted will be considered for revocation based on the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines.

• Visitor centers and lake offices are closed to the public until further notice.

• Campground reservations and fees must be made in advance at www.recreation.gov. Refund policies remain unchanged for those areas that remain open. Refunds will be provided if USACE guidance requires closures.

• Campers with reservations must pre-print passes and proceed to campgrounds where possible.

• Campgrounds that are currently closed will not reopen until further notice.

• Day use facilities, such as group shelters, are subject to evolving conditions and may not be available. Please call the local project for the latest information.

• Corps of Engineers personnel will stop all site visits or inspections for shoreline management activities until further notice.



Additional closures may be made by district offices based on local health and safety concerns.



Officials urge all visitors to follow the CDC’s guidelines regarding social distancing and remain diligent. CDC guidelines and more information can be found at www.conoravirus.gov.



The Southwestern Division is the second largest provider of recreational opportunities in the Army Corps of Engineers. Lake-specific recreation information can be found at the Fort Worth District webpage and www.swf.usace.army.mil; the Galveston District webpage at www.swg.usace.army.mil; the Little Rock District webpage at www.swl.usace.army.mil and the Tulsa District webpage at www.swt.usace.army.mil.

