SWD provides vital public engineering services and stewardship of water resource infrastructure, in peace and war, to strengthen our Nation’s security, energize the economy, and reduce risks from disasters.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 15:15
|Photo ID:
|6142517
|VIRIN:
|180719-A-CE999-0762
|Resolution:
|8000x4500
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Corps of Engineers adjust lake operations amid health concerns, by Mary Markos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers adjust lake operations amid health concerns
LEAVE A COMMENT