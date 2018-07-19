SWD provides vital public engineering services and stewardship of water resource infrastructure, in peace and war, to strengthen our Nation’s security, energize the economy, and reduce risks from disasters.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2018 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 15:15 Photo ID: 6142517 VIRIN: 180719-A-CE999-0762 Resolution: 8000x4500 Size: 3.41 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Corps of Engineers adjust lake operations amid health concerns, by Mary Markos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.