Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Culinary training exercise enters fifth day

    Culinary training exercise enters fifth day

    Photo By Terrance Bell | Sgt. Comlan Sedjro, Fort Drum, N.Y., culinary team, dresses up an entree during the...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. (March 11, 2020) – The Joint Culinary Training Exercise’s fifth day here was highlighted by performances in the student team category, international competition as well as the Military Hot Food Challenge, an event in which teams produce meals for members of the public in a restaurant-style environment. More than 200 military culinarians from all five services and several Allied countries are taking part in JCTE’s 45th edition. The U.S. Army Quartermaster School is the proponent for the event, and the American Culinary Federation is the sanctioning body. ACF chefs serve as judges and oversee credentialing opportunities open to participants during the competition. The JCTE concludes with a Friday morning awards ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 15:56
    Story ID: 365000
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary training exercise enters fifth day, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    tradoc
    fort lee
    culinary
    cascom
    #2020JCTE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT