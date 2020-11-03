Culinary training exercise enters fifth day

FORT LEE, Va. (March 11, 2020) – The Joint Culinary Training Exercise’s fifth day here was highlighted by performances in the student team category, international competition as well as the Military Hot Food Challenge, an event in which teams produce meals for members of the public in a restaurant-style environment. More than 200 military culinarians from all five services and several Allied countries are taking part in JCTE’s 45th edition. The U.S. Army Quartermaster School is the proponent for the event, and the American Culinary Federation is the sanctioning body. ACF chefs serve as judges and oversee credentialing opportunities open to participants during the competition. The JCTE concludes with a Friday morning awards ceremony.
