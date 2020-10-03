American Red Cross Month

Each year since World War II, the president of the United States proclaims March as Red Cross Month, recognizing the services provided to people across the country and around the world.



“Our American Red Cross volunteers work diligently and compassionately to deliver support to our patients and families,” said Capt. Matthew Case, Naval Hospital Jacksonville commander and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville commanding officer. “We’re honored to recognize these unsung heroes who answer the call to help others.”



The American Red Cross provides 24-hour support to members of the military, veterans, and families — at home and around the world. The Northeast Florida Chapter, founded in 1914, serves 13 counties.



At any given time, NH Jacksonville’s American Red Cross volunteers can be found counseling patients on personal and family issues; helping with plans and arrangements for emergency or convalescent leave; getting background information from patients for use by medical staff in diagnosis and treatment; providing for the reception and comfort of relatives of the seriously ill; and serving as NH Jacksonville ambassadors — lifting the spirits of patients, visitors and staff.



To find out about volunteering, call the Northeast Florida Chapter at 904-358-8091 or NH Jacksonville’s American Red Cross at 904-542-7525, or register online at www.redcross.org.

