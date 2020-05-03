Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 5, 2020) – Beverly Petty, a retired Navy physician assistant and an American Red Cross volunteer of 5 years, discusses volunteer opportunities at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. Each year since World War II, March has been declared American Red Cross Month, recognizing the services provided to people across the country and around the world (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 08:11
    Photo ID: 6133454
    VIRIN: 200305-N-AW702-002
    Resolution: 4292x3066
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross Month, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    physician assistant
    American Red Cross
    Navy
    World War II
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

