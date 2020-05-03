JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 5, 2020) – Beverly Petty, a retired Navy physician assistant and an American Red Cross volunteer of 5 years, discusses volunteer opportunities at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. Each year since World War II, March has been declared American Red Cross Month, recognizing the services provided to people across the country and around the world (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 08:11
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
