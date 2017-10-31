Road to success: JBLE Force Support, 7th Trans. Bde. (Ex.) fuel healthier lives

Some might say there’s no feeling like the nervousness felt right before taking a physical fitness test. Even those who are in tip-top shape feel the pressure to perform at the highest possible standards.



From fitness classes to their food choices, Joint Base Langley-Eustis Force Support goes above and beyond to educate and encourage JBLE members to choose healthier lifestyle options and improve their overall performance.



“The first person to care about their well-being should be the service member, because he or she knows they are required to maintain fitness levels to stay in the (military),” said John Hickok, 633rd Force Support Squadron Langley Air Force Base fitness director. “Leadership should care because we are trying to retain our people and keep them fit to fight. Then it’s our responsibility at Force Support to offer programs that can help accommodate those goals.”



The Back to Basics course, an official U.S. Air Force program, and the Correct and Re-implement course, a U.S. Army certified program, are available to U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers who may need help meeting fitness standards, or just want to improve their overall health and wellness.



In Back to Basics, trainers provide a tailored physical training plan focusing on the major components of the physical training tests; sit-ups, push-ups and the cardiovascular component. The free, eight-week course works to correct and improve attendees’ form, teach breathing and stretching techniques while also encouraging smarter everyday choices.



Similar to Back to Basics, Correct and Re-implement focuses on reconditioning, realigning and stabilizing the body.



“It’s a tool people can use to improve their lives,” said Justin Davis, 633rd Force Support Squadron Fort Eustis fitness director. “We teach military members how to understand their body’s needs and limits and are decreasing the amount of injuries through proper form and technique. If they get hurt now, they will just continue to build performance on top of dysfunction which leads to lifelong injuries.”



To stay in shape and perform, Airmen and Soldiers also have to keep the body fueled. Thankfully, they can find nutritional options at both dining facilities to help them stay on track.



The dining facilities follow a "Go for Green," or G4G, point-of-decision labeling system to provide service members with a quick assessment of menu offerings using "stop light"-style labels.



According to the system, "Green" items are foods Airmen and Soldiers should eat often, including fewer calories, less fat and sodium, and more fiber. "Yellow" items are suggested for occasional consumption, and contain an average number of calories. "Red" items should be eaten rarely, and include foods high in calories, sugar, fats and sodium.



“We strive to keep our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines healthy and full of energy to be able to conduct the day-to-day mission,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jamie Accoo, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) dining facility manager. “Our menu is being constantly updated to suit the needs of our service members and we suggest everyone come check it out.”



Along the serving line, each item will feature a color-coded decal to classify it in accordance with the G4G system. Posters and table placards describing the program and offering recommendations to diners are displayed throughout the facilities.



Through improving the understanding of both physical fitness and nutrition, Airmen and Soldiers can better achieve goals with the help of JBLE fitness professionals and dining facility staff.



For more information on the fitness classes and nutritional options, visit www.new.jbleforcesupport.com.

