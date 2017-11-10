Army rail sounds horn on railway safety

With approximately 40 military railroads in the U.S., the 733rd Logistics Readiness Squadron holds the sole responsibility to train U.S. Army railway operation soldiers at Fort Eustis’ U.S. Army Transportation School.



When training students conduct local operations with a 1,750-horsepower engine moving over 130 tons of steel, safety is paramount.



While safety is at the forefront of the operator’s minds, it may not always be imperative for others. To promote safety around the installation, which contains 26 miles of bordering and intersecting railway tracks, the 733rd LRS promoted National Railway Safety Week, Sept. 24-29.



“Every section of railroad track on Joint Base Langley-Eustis is usable, nothing is abandoned or unused,” said Billy Grimes, 733rd LRS utility rail locomotive engineer. “Our tracks spread all over the post from the main gate to the airfield, port and ranges. Our mission involves moving the train all over this post and anyone on JBLE could be affected by rail traffic at any time.”



While the tracks aren’t always active, practicing vigilance around them is important. Grimes noted that even if the sounds of the train’s horn are not heard when approaching the tracks, drivers and pedestrians should always look both ways before crossing.



“Drivers should remember to yield the right of way to trains at railroad crossings,” said William Armstrong, U.S. Army Transportation School railway instructor. “It’s easy to stop a car, but try stopping a 130-ton locomotive with 4,000 tons in tow.”



According to Armstrong, one train can replace over 800 trucks saving people time, money and, most importantly, with less vehicles on the road, lives. Just as trains can save lives, poor decision-making around tracks can take lives as well.



In 2016, the U.S. had 1,209 fatalities due to railroad trespassing or crossing. For the local Hampton Roads community, the most recent railway fatality occurred in August.



While working for a commercial railroad company, Grimes witnessed multiple railroad fatalities.



“A local girl was hit and killed by one of our trains as she crossed a trestle bridge,” said Grimes. “A month later a college student passed out intoxicated on the tracks while walking home and was killed by the morning train.”



Grimes noted both fatalities could have been prevented had the individuals not been trespassing.



While Grimes added that there have been no fatalities directly related with the railroad at Fort Eustis, he and his team plan to keep it that way by working safely and sharing their knowledge with the public.



“Fort Eustis Railway promotes rail safety at every available opportunity,” said Grimes. “In 2010, we joined the Operation Lifesaver program, a national rail safety advocacy program created by railroad employees in 1972 to promote awareness and education to the public with the goal of reducing fatalities at railroad crossings.”



To continue to promote railroad safety, Fort Eustis hosted the first National Rail Safety Week, in conjunction with the Operation Lifesaver program and the U.S. Department of Transportation. During the week, the 733rd LRS set up a mock train-versus-car collision scene on the railroad to promote awareness around railways.



“We know that if people understand railroading, their lives will be better and more enriched for it,” said Armstrong. “The JBLE community is welcome to stop at our rail shop to learn more about trains.”



With a railway line as old as the post itself, the railway operations crew continues to safely support the mission the 26 miles of track was built for in 1918.



To learn more about Operation Lifesaver’s Rail Safety Week program visit, www.oli.org.

