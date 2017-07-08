HPP keeps Team Schriever fit to fight

Whether someone decides to start a new exercise program, train for a marathon or work toward reaching fitness goals, the Schriever Health Promotions Program has a number of tools to help the Schriever community stay fit and healthy.



Previously known as the Health and Wellness Center, HPP offers a variety of classes including smoking cessation intervention, healthy sleep habits, dominate your weight and stress management.



“Our mission is to ensure Team Schriever receives the proper tools and education to lead healthy lives,” said Peggy Diaz de Leon, Schriever HPP coordinator. “HPP is the umbrella of everything that is healthy.”



Diaz de Leon has goals to expand the program even more in the coming months.



“I really would like to incorporate more classes to HPP as well as start some of the ones that have gone away over time,” she said. “If we start cooking classes to inform people how to meal prep, I believe it will sink in for them. It’s a slow process, but I am working on the steps to improve the program.”



In addition to the classes, HPP offers the Bod Pod and Resting Metabolic Rate tests.



The Bod Pod is a body composition test that uses air displacement to calculate body density and body fat. The test requires users to not exercise nor eat two hours prior to testing and wear compression gear for accurate results.



“I’ve always wanted to use the Bod Pod,” said Staff Sgt. James Porter, 50th Security Forces Squadron trainer. “I’ve used it once and I plan on using it again to track my progress. If you want your own fitness regimen and want to know where you’re at, it’s a wonderful tool to individualize your fitness parameters.”



According to the National Institute for Fitness and Sport, the Bod Pod is considered to be the “gold standard” of body composition measurement. It is as accurate as hydrostatic (underwater) weighing, but quicker and easier to perform.



HPP also has a Resting Metabolic Rate test, which tells you the minimum energy in calories that your body needs to support its basic psychological functions.



Anyone with base access is able to attend classes and complete assessments.



“I don’t think many people are aware of all the services HPP provides,” Diaz de Leon said. “I would love to see more Airmen and their families take advantage of all we have to offer. Being able to educate others on sleep, nutrition and exercise and how they all coordinate together is something I love to do.”



For more information or to schedule an appointment, call HPP at 567-4292.

