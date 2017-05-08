Amphibious Assault Marines Invade Camp Grayling

Photo By Spc. Alan Prince | Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) Marines from 3rd Section, Bravo Company, 4th Assault...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Alan Prince | Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) Marines from 3rd Section, Bravo Company, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion drive through Camp Grayling, Michigan to stage their AAV for an amphibious assault from Lake Margrethe. The Marines entered the lake or “splashed” early August 5, 2017, travelled across the lake then released the infantry Marines on board at the opposite shore. The infantry Marines then assaulted objectives part of a live fire, combined arms exercise during exercise Northern Strike 17. (Michigan National Guard photo by Spc. Alan Prince) see less | View Image Page

The AAV is not quite a tank but an armored, tracked, transport vehicle capable of both land and water operations. Equipped with a Mk 19, a belt-fed fully automatic 40mm grenade launcher, and a .50 cal Machine Gun, the AAV can provide cover fire for Marines as they disembark from the vehicle.



“The main objective of the AAV is transporting Marines from ship to shore safely and quickly, and be able to provide cover fire for those Marines,” says Sgt. Peter Carrelli, 3rd section leader. “The AAVs are in support of the infantry and can be used or maneuvered in different ways based on the preferences of that infantry commanding officer.” Each vehicle can hold up to 21 Marines with weapons and equipment.



Carrelli’s AAV section is being used in support of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment to give both units the unique experience of coming off of the waters of Lake Margrethe and right into a live fire, combined arms operation.



“Grayling gives us the opportunity to train on both land and water. We usually have to do one or the other so it’s a really good training opportunity for the Marines,” said Lance Cpl. Bryan Doyle. Doyle is a Crew Chief on the AAVs and operates the main Mk19 gun and .50 cal Machine Gun



Since the AAV unit is not organic to a Michigan unit, the Marines used 18-wheeler trucks to bring the vehicles into Grayling. Once the vehicles arrive, crew members provide regular maintenance to ensure the vehicles are ready for the combined arms operations. In addition to the amphibious operations the AAVs also will be conducting live fire training alongside Light Armor Vehicles and M1 Abrams Tanks during exercise Northern Strike 17. Northern Strike is a combined arms exercise, to include over 5,000 troops from multiple branches, 13 states, and 5 coalition countries.