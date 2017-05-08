Amphibious Assault Marines Invade Camp Grayling

The AAV is not quite a tank but an armored, tracked, transport vehicle capable of both land and water operations. Equipped with a Mk 19, a belt-fed fully automatic 40mm grenade launcher, and a .50 cal Machine Gun, the AAV can provide cover fire for Marines as they disembark from the vehicle.
“The main objective of the AAV is transporting Marines from ship to shore safely and quickly, and be able to provide cover fire for those Marines,” says Sgt. Peter Carrelli, 3rd section leader. “The AAVs are in support of the infantry and can be used or maneuvered in different ways based on the preferences of that infantry commanding officer.” Each vehicle can hold up to 21 Marines with weapons and equipment.
Carrelli’s AAV section is being used in support of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment to give both units the unique experience of coming off of the waters of Lake Margrethe and right into a live fire, combined arms operation.
“Grayling gives us the opportunity to train on both land and water. We usually have to do one or the other so it’s a really good training opportunity for the Marines,” said Lance Cpl. Bryan Doyle. Doyle is a Crew Chief on the AAVs and operates the main Mk19 gun and .50 cal Machine Gun
Since the AAV unit is not organic to a Michigan unit, the Marines used 18-wheeler trucks to bring the vehicles into Grayling. Once the vehicles arrive, crew members provide regular maintenance to ensure the vehicles are ready for the combined arms operations. In addition to the amphibious operations the AAVs also will be conducting live fire training alongside Light Armor Vehicles and M1 Abrams Tanks during exercise Northern Strike 17. Northern Strike is a combined arms exercise, to include over 5,000 troops from multiple branches, 13 states, and 5 coalition countries.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2017 16:12
|Story ID:
|243875
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Amphibious Assault Marines Invade Camp Grayling, by SPC Alan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT