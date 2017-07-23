(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spc. Charles Vincent builds bonds in Romania

    Surveyors establish parameters for Moving Armored Targets

    CINCU, ROMANIA

    07.23.2017

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Shondraya Holliday 

    926th Engineer Brigade

    Spc. Charles Vincent is a 12T technical engineer deployed with the 1225th Engineer Detachment, 59th Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, to Joint National Training Center, Cincu, Romania.

    Born in Maui, Hawaii, Vincent moved at 5 with his family to Lexington, SC, where most of his relatives have lived. He has served 3 years in the National Guard and plans to continue on his career path as a technical engineer. During Resolute Castle 17 in Cincu, Romania SPC Vincent has been gaining experience with the Survey and Design team.

    He said, “mostly what we do is concrete and soils testing, so every time concrete is poured for any one of these sites, we test onsite as well as the concrete.”

    He and his team are also responsible for drafting plans with programs such as AutoCAD and Terramodel. These programs are used by Surveyors to create 2D and 3D blueprints/models for site projects.

    On the civilian side, Vincent is a student at Midlands Technical College. He is majoring in Network Systems Management and incorporates his civilian education into his military MOS. “The little bit of computer knowledge that I have helps to manage programs like AutoCAD.”

    Vincent’s mission has taken him across Europe. One mission took him to Vienna, Austria. Vincent said, “Vienna was a beautiful city and one of the cleanest I’ve ever seen.” In Romania, though he does not speak the language, his fellow engineers are very friendly and hospitable.

    Vincent’s favorite quote is by Henry Ford: “coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.” He believes that this quote applies a lot to this mission because the duration staff consists of people from the Army National Guard, the Army Reserves, and three different countries, so it’s important that everyone sets aside personal differences, learns together, and makes this mission a success.

    Resolute Castle particularly focuses on engineer skillsets, deploying active Navy, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard engineer units to work alongside the Romanian 10th Engineer Brigade and the U.K. Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers on training infrastructure at the Joint National Training Center in Cincu, Romania.

