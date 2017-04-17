(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville earned a win in continuous process improvement

    Continuous Process Improvement

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 13, 2017) – Hospitalman Esmeralda Diaz, of Naval Branch...... read more read more

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2017

    Story by Yan Kennon 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville earned a win at Navy Medicine East’s third annual Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) virtual fair, on March 22.

    The winning team used Lean Six Sigma tools to improve periodic health assessments (PHAs). The PHA team realigned patients based on birth month and launched a walk-in clinic. This strategy reduced patient wait times for completing PHAs, reduced overall wait times up to three weeks, increased access to appointments with the primary care manager (PCM), and increased the number of active duty patients meeting readiness standards by two percent.

    “Reducing patient wait times while increasing readiness is a win-win for our Sailors and Marines,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Miles, NH Jacksonville PHA champion.

    Robust process improvement methods (like Lean Six Sigma) provide a systematic approach to solving complex problems, and improve quality and safety.

    CPI representatives, from regional commands and NME’s Quality Council, viewed 28 project submissions and voted electronically to select this year’s winners. The other winners were NH Camp Lejeune and Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

    NH Jacksonville’s PHA improvement team members included Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Miles (team champion), Lt. Chahn Chess (Lean Six Sigma green belt), Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maria Babb (PHA Coordinator), Robert Doyle (Lean Six Sigma black belt), and Carl McMichael (Process Improvement Specialist).

    NH Jacksonville's priority since its founding in 1941 is to heal the nation's heroes and their families. The command is comprised of the Navy's third largest hospital and five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. Of its patient population (163,000 active and retired sailors, soldiers, Marines, airmen, guardsmen, and their families), about 85,000 are enrolled with a primary care manager and Medical Home Port team at one of its facilities. To find out more or download the command’s mobile app, visit www.med.navy.mil/sites/navalhospitaljax.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2017
    Date Posted: 04.17.2017 10:16
    Story ID: 230558
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville earned a win in continuous process improvement, by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PHA
    CPI
    Continuous Process Improvement
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    periodic health assessments

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT