Volunteer shines at Shaw

In a bright room filled with patients, the next customer in line advances. Dividers zig zag through the room, guiding the long line of people toward an individual who outshines the lights above.



The gentleman behind the counter, Leo Diamond, 20th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy volunteer, cracks jokes at the Base Exchange pharmacy as he hands customers their order; after all, laughter is the best medicine. After providing their remedy, he ensures customers have a full understanding of the medicine before they walk away.



“Mr. Diamond has one of the largest personalities I’ve ever seen in a human being,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Johnson, 20th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technician. “He loves everyone. He comes in here and works hard but he also tries to make sure he has fun and that the patient knows exactly what they’re getting, and that they have the knowledge they need before they walk away.”



Diamond has invested approximately 12 years volunteering at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, providing customer service at the front desk of the pharmacies.



“I like people, I have fun with people,” said Diamond. “A lot of times I make them laugh and it brightens their day a little bit.”



His coworkers appreciate the atmosphere he brings to the pharmacy.



“The work load can get a little hectic but he always makes light of the situation and shows us, ‘Hey there are positives that come out of this,’” said Johnson. “He keeps us laughing, keeps us going and keeps us in the rhythm.”



Although he is dedicated to the pharmacy, this isn’t the only time he has volunteered to serve others. Diamond spent 28 years in the Air Force and 11 years as a correction officer at the Sumter County Correction Center.



“You see that guy over there,” says Diamond, joking with the customers and pointing to a former co-worker from the correction center, “Watch that guy, we were in jail together… We worked there together!”



Not only does Diamond have experience in the various fields he’s worked in, he also applies past experience to help mentor the pharmacy Airmen.



“Besides the humor and camaraderie, he brings experience; he’s very knowledgeable,” said Johnson.



Newer Airmen, who learn how to distribute medications, shadow him at the customer window.



“I enjoy volunteering here because I get to interact with people and its fun,” said Diamond.



Diamond said he plans to keep volunteering at the pharmacy until the fun wears out, or he does.



As the line at the pharmacy rotates, a new customer appears to be greeted with, “Top of the morning to you,” and a whole arsenal of quips. Their day goes on with an extra smile added by a pharmacy volunteer.



For more information on how to volunteer at the 20th Medical Group, call (803) 895-6555.

