    Volunteer shines at Shaw [Image 2 of 2]

    Volunteer shines at Shaw

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Leo Diamond, 20th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy volunteer, speaks to a customer about his medication at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 6, 2017. Diamond checks that the names on the prescription bottles in the customer’s paper bag match his identification before he receives them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:47
    Photo ID: 3150324
    VIRIN: 170106-F-IW330-347
    Resolution: 5404x3607
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer shines at Shaw [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

