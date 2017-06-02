ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam --Several B-1B Lancers and Airmen with the 7th Bomb Wing from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, deployed to Andersen AFB, Feb. 6 in support of U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission. The 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess AFB, Texas, is taking over U.S. Pacific Command’s CBP operations from the 34th EBS, assigned to Ellsworth AFB, S.D.
This marks the second deployment of B-1s to Guam in over a decade. The first deployment of B-1s arrived in August 2016 and took over CBP operations from the B-52 Stratofortress bomber squadrons from Minot AFB, N.D., and Barksdale AFB, La.
The B-1s will continue to support USPACOM in conducting routine, strategic deterrence and regional training missions. Incorporating the B-1 into PACOM operations exercises the Air Force’s ability to integrate a unique capability with regional allies and partners in various parts of the world.
Since 2004, U.S. Air Force bombers such as the B-1, B-52 Stratofortress and B-2 Spirit have been in continuous rotations providing non-stop stability and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
Air Force Global Strike Command continues to routinely deploy bombers to Guam, which provides opportunities to strengthen regional alliances and long-standing military-to-military partnerships throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
The B-1 units bring a unique perspective and years of repeated combat and operational experience from the Central Command theater to the Pacific. They will provide a significant rapid global strike capability that enables readiness and commitment to deterrence, offers assurance to the U.S. allies and strengthens regional security and stability in the region. Training in a different part of the world allows the B-1 aircrews the opportunity to integrate with Pacific partners to enhance interoperability and regional cooperation.
This work, Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations, by TSgt Richard Ebensberger
