(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations [Image 1 of 51]

    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GUAM

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, lands Feb. 6, 2017, at Andersen AFB, Guam. The 9th EBS is taking over U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence operations from the 34th EBS, assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. The B-1B's blended wing/body configuration, variable-geometry wings and turbofan afterburning engines, combine to provide long range, maneuverability and high speed while enhancing survivability. The rotation of aircraft in support is specifically designed to demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and enhance routine transiting in international airspace throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 20:35
    Photo ID: 3148992
    VIRIN: 170206-F-LP948-055
    Resolution: 6153x3394
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations [Image 1 of 51], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations
    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations

    TAGS

    Guam
    USPACOM
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Ellsworth AFB
    B-1B
    Dyess AFB
    Bone
    CBP
    Lancer
    AFGSC
    Continuous Bomber Presence

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT