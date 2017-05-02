Dyess B-1s deploy to Andersen, take over Continuous Bomber Presence operations

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, lands Feb. 6, 2017, at Andersen AFB, Guam. The 9th EBS is taking over U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence operations from the 34th EBS, assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. The B-1B's blended wing/body configuration, variable-geometry wings and turbofan afterburning engines, combine to provide long range, maneuverability and high speed while enhancing survivability. The rotation of aircraft in support is specifically designed to demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and enhance routine transiting in international airspace throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/Released)

