H2H staff hosts GLB program

The 20th Medical Operation Squadron Healthcare to Health staff hosted a Group Lifestyle Balance class session at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 27.



The Shaw GLB pilot program aims to provide education and tools as well as encouragement to military members, dependents and veterans, helping them improve and maintain a healthy lifestyle.



The program is a 22-session course with each session being an hour long. The program began at Shaw in June 2014, and is being piloted at six different bases.



During the sessions students invest in their health by focusing on improving physical activity, nutrition and behavioral changes, reviewing health goals they made in the previous session and setting new ones if needed.



“It’s different for every person,” said Teri Galter, 20th MDOS H2H registered dietitian and program instructor. “Maybe one of your lifestyle changes might be packing your lunch instead of eating out all the time. Another person might want to increase their exercise or maybe they need to start eating more fruits and vegetables.”



Although the participants have different reasons for attending, the participants agreed they would offer the program to people they know as a way to improve healthy living.



“I know it’s a pilot program that has a limited run but it would be great if it rolled out to every base,” said Chris Carpenter, Team Shaw spouse and current GLB participant.



Carpenter also said during the class he hopes to gain tools to help manage his weight as opposed to jumping into fads that don’t necessarily become permanent lifestyle changes.



One of the tools taught in class is to use goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely – or SMART – goals. Another tool used is positivity.



“I teach them that when they come to class to focus on the positive,” said Galter. “Too many people come here and focus on the negative, ‘I didn’t exercise last week.’ I’d rather them come in and say ‘I walked one day this week,’ It may not be where they want to be but it’s still one day more than what they did last week.”



Galter coordinates some of the sessions with other subject matter experts including 20th MDOS mental health and physical therapy members and health promotion members to bring additional knowledge to her students.



Balancing exercise and nutritious eating is crucial to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and medical readiness. For more information or to participate in the program, contact H2H at 803-895-6846.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 10:17 Story ID: 222138 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, H2H staff hosts GLB program, by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.