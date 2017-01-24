Bruntil Recognized as MaxPreps' Athlete of the Month

The Marine Corps presents the MaxPreps Athlete of the Month Award in order to recognize a student who embodies excellence in academics, athletics and character. Emma Bruntil, a competitive wrestler at Mt. Baker High School, was named MaxPreps’ November Athlete of the Month and exemplifies the traits on which the Marine Corps has built its sturdy foundation.

Bruntil, a 17-year-old national champion, got her start in wrestling for the first time just three years ago when a friend invited her to a practice. She knew as soon as she stepped on the mat it would be something she would have a lifelong passion for.

In her first year of competitive wresting she won a national title, overcoming adversity and even some self-doubt. Bruntil has displayed superior mental and physical toughness as a successful female athlete in a predominately male sport. She said she is honored to be named the MaxPreps Athlete of the Month and hopes she can bring more attention and support to female wrestlers.

“It really means a lot to me, because I know the more women’s wrestling gets out there, more girls will join the sport,” said Bruntil. “Wrestling has impacted my life in such a positive way and I want to reach out and tell people about this amazing sport.”

As a winner of the MaxPreps Athlete of the Month award, Bruntil has also been nominated to become a Semper Fidelis All-American. This puts her in the running to be recognized as one of the most outstanding student athletes in the Nation, and the opportunity to attend the Battles Won Academy, a three-day summit in Washington, D.C., where young men and women will be able to expand on their leadership skills.

“The Semper Fidelis All-American Program is designed so that we can select young men and women throughout the entire nation who exemplify honor, courage and commitment – many key attributes in the word “character” – and then recognize them at the national level,” said Col. Terry M. Johnson, Commanding Officer, 12th Marine Corps District.

Bruntil continues to stay committed to her wrestling career and one day dreams of representing the United States and winning gold at the Olympics. She says her goals can’t be achieved without overcoming adversity and even suffering some tough losses along the way, but she pushes on in true Marine Corps fashion with motivation and determination.

“I’ve lost some pretty important matches and it’s disappointing and can make you question why you’re doing it,” said Bruntil. “ I know I may hit some bumps in the road, but how you overcome it defines the person who you are.”

The fighting spirit is what makes the Marine Corps unique, and pushes Marines across the globe to continue the battle and never give up. This uniqueness is echoed by Bruntil’s own fighting spirit, driving her to one day become the top wrestler in the world.

“Emma, well done with your achievements. You understand that you own the key to all of your success, and that is your personal self-discipline, mental and physical toughness, and your commitment,” said Johnson. “Congratulations.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 21:25 Story ID: 221214 Location: DEMING, WA., WA, US Hometown: DEMING, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bruntil Recognized as MaxPreps' Athlete of the Month, by Sgt Taylor Morton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.