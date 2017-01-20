1/8 puts squad leaders to the test

Photo By Sgt. Clemente Garcia | Lance Cpl. Michael G. Battaglia (center) looks down range with Cpl. Jason Salcido...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Clemente Garcia | Lance Cpl. Michael G. Battaglia (center) looks down range with Cpl. Jason Salcido (left) after firing an AT4 rocket launcher as part of a live-fire range during a squadathon at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12, 2017. The squadathon was an opportunity for squad leaders to improve as leaders and learn to better control their squads. Battaglia is a rifleman and Salcido is a squad leader with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Clemente C. Garcia) see less | View Image Page

Marines with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conducted squad-level training during a squadathon at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 10-13, 2017.

The purpose of a squadathon is to test squad leaders in the unit to ensure they can command and control their squads during live-fire drills in conjunction with other weapons teams.

“We’re out here evaluating the squad leaders within the battalion and their abilities to control their squads while coordinating with supporting assets,” said Sgt. Tariq R. Jiles, a squad leader with the unit. “We have this evaluation of our squad leaders so we can see where we are at and see what we need to work on.”

By making sure the Marines are capable of completing missions in accordance with training and readiness standards, the battalion is ensuring that it is prepared for anything.

“Our mission is to come out of this training with squads capable of conducting ground attacks with mortars and machine guns in support,” said 2nd Lt. Steven J. Ikalowych, a platoon commander with the unit.

A squadathon is a battalion’s way of validating, sustaining and improving its squad-level skills.

“You’re talking about a squad leader who can control a squad and integrate assets like machine guns and mortars. You’re talking about team leaders who can operate their fire teams at the squad level and you’re talking about squads collectively who can go down range, attack the objective, clear it and hold it,” said Ikalowych.

During the squadathon, the Marines conducted dry runs of the attack range prior to beginning live-fire drills. After each run, squad leaders received coaching from impartial evaluators to develop and strengthen their abilities to command Marines in a live-fire assault.

“Live-fire ranges are a confirmation of training,” said Ikalowych. “If we can do a live-fire attack where the Marines can move down range safely, together and with the right tempo, then we are validating that they can accomplish squad-sized tasks.”

Prior to conducting the squadathon, the unit trained Marines in the tactical small unit leader course and the Battalion’s crew-served weapons package. The squadathon served as the culminating event.

“We are putting all that training together out here,” Jiles said. Prior to reaching the objective, M224 60mm lightweight mortar systems teams fire on target. Following, the squads attack while assisted by a 240B machine gun team, added Jiles.

Jiles spoke from experience noting the importance of the squad leader’s role and ability to coordinate with mortar and machine gun teams when he was in Afghanistan.

“When it is done properly, it saves Marines’ lives and brings people home, and ultimately we win our country’s wars,” said Jiles.