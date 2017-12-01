PWD works to improve Combat Center

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — The goal of the Publics Works Division is to keep the Combat Center operational and allow the Marines aboard the installation an optimal training environment.

The PWD team constantly responds to problems that are caused by the installation’s aging infrastructure and works tirelessly to ensure the quality of life for Combat Center patrons by fixing those issues as quickly as possible.

“The people at PWD are always going out to fix one issue or another,” said Glenn Grubbs, deputy public works officer, PWD. “Plenty of different buildings deal with loss of cooling units or an issue with getting power to the buildings. We want to fix that.”

Recently PWD has started a micro-grid expansion project to better distribute energy throughout the base. This micro-grid will allow the base to function without power from Southern California Edison, the company the base receives it electricity from, which in turn will keep power flowing through the base, even when energy is disrupted.

“This micro-grid will allow the base to go into island mode,” said Gary Morrissett, utilities and energy management supervisor, PWD. “This mode will make the base completely self-sufficient with its power supply. Since we would be able to function without SCE, we would no longer have to worry about losing power. We could continue to function even without an outside energy source.”

PWD has also purchased a 650T portable chiller that can be used to keep buildings cool while work is done on the cooling units.

“We bought the portable chiller so that buildings can stay at a comfortable temperature while we work on their cooling systems,” Morrissett said. “Because we have a limited number of people to work on the problems that arise on base, we need to ensure that when we work on a problem we do it quickly while keeping everyone as comfortable as possible.”

An example of PWD’s efficiency was displayed on New Years’ Day. When the base had a lightning storm that led to a power outage five people from PWD set out to fix the problem, leaving their homes and celebrations to bring power back to the residents of the Combat Center. In approximately two hours members of PWD were able to find and repair the problem.

“There are a lot of things that could go wrong during a lightning storm,” Grubbs said. “It can be dangerous for the people repairing the issue but regardless of the fact they worked as fast and efficiently as they could to bring the power back.”

