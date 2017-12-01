(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PWD works to improve Combat Center [Image 2 of 2]

    PWD works to improve Combat Center

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Garry Morrissett, utilities and energy management supervisor, Richard Birt, Kelly Trippa and Bill Motzko, mechanics, Public Works Division, hold the broken transformer that caused a power outage aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 12, 2016. Morrissett, Birt, Trippa and Motzko were among the five men who worked to repair the power outage on New Years’ Day. (Official Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 14:46
    Photo ID: 3107859
    VIRIN: 170112-M-UD149-636
    Resolution: 3960x2640
    Size: 577.67 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PWD works to improve Combat Center [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    PWD works to improve Combat Center
    PWD works to improve Combat Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PWD works to improve Combat Center

    TAGS

    MCAGCC
    MAGTFTC
    PWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT