Garry Morrissett, utilities and energy management supervisor, Richard Birt, Kelly Trippa and Bill Motzko, mechanics, Public Works Division, hold the broken transformer that caused a power outage aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 12, 2016. Morrissett, Birt, Trippa and Motzko were among the five men who worked to repair the power outage on New Years’ Day. (Official Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd/Released)
Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 14:46
Photo ID:
|3107859
VIRIN:
|170112-M-UD149-636
Resolution:
|3960x2640
Size:
|577.67 KB
Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PWD works to improve Combat Center [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
PWD works to improve Combat Center
