PWD works to improve Combat Center

Garry Morrissett, utilities and energy management supervisor, Richard Birt, Kelly Trippa and Bill Motzko, mechanics, Public Works Division, hold the broken transformer that caused a power outage aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 12, 2016. Morrissett, Birt, Trippa and Motzko were among the five men who worked to repair the power outage on New Years’ Day. (Official Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd/Released)

