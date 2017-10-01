(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tinker Air Force Base: Celebrating 75 years

    Tinker 75th Anniversary

    OK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    2017 is a big year for Tinker Air Force Base, marking the base’s 75th year of support to the warfighter.
    It was March 1, 1942 when the United States Army Air Corps officially started working on the base called the Oklahoma City Air Depot. Construction started just eight months prior.
    The base would gain the name Tinker Field later that year when Gen. H. H. “Hap” Arnold ordered it to be named after Maj. Gen. Clarence L. Tinker. Maj. Gen. Tinker was an Oklahoma native and part Osage Indian who had lost his life while leading a bombing mission on June 7, 1942 near Wake Island.
    Several events have been planned to commemorate the diamond anniversary.
    On Jan. 28, Tinker AFB and STARBASE Oklahoma Inc. will be hosting a fun-filled, information Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) day for 6th, 7th and 8th grade girls.
    The 75th anniversary kickoff luncheon, Jan. 30, will include a brief history of Tinker AFB, an Osage Nation tribute to Tinker AFB Namesake, Maj. Gen. Clarence L. Tinker and remarks by Tinker senior leaders.
    To help kick off a historic year of fun and festivities in celebration of Tinker's 75th Anniversary, the Team Tinker Half Marathon & 5K will be held Feb. 25.
    The Tinker Community Dining Out will be on April 7. This formal gala features Air Force Dining Out traditions as business leaders mingle with America’s heroes. Live entertainment, a “grog bowl,” limerick salutes, an influential military speaker and a guest chef will make it an evening to remember.
    For more than 40 years, the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber has sponsored this annual black-tie dinner to highlight the partnership between Tinker Air Force Base and the community
    In 2017, the City of Midwest City and Tinker AFB will both celebrate their 75th anniversaries at a gala event on April 28.
    The big event of the year will be the Star Spangled Salute Air Show, held May 20-21, which will also celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Air Force. This event will be open to the public and will feature the Air Force Thunderbirds.
    In addition to Tinker’s 75th the Air Force Ball on Sept. 16 celebrates the birthday of the Air Force, which turns 70.
    Visit www.tinker.af.mil/Home/TinkerAFB75thAnniversary.aspx for more information on these events and more as they are announced.

