Tinker 75th Anniversary

The Tinker Air Force Base 75th Anniversary official logo contains elements of the heritage and future of the base. “Oklahoma City Air Depot” was the name of installation when officially activated on Mar. 1, 1942. On January 13, 1948 “Tinker Air Force Base” became the official name of the base. More than 5000 Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft, pictured on the left, were produced at the Douglas plant, now building 3001. The KC-46A, pictured on the right, represents the future depot workload. The U.S. Air Force insignia, center, is located on the side of all USAF aircraft. The eagle feathers represent the Oklahoma heritage of the base and is part of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex shield. “1942-2017” signifies the first operational year to current. “Delivering Combat Power for America” summarizes what Tinker AFB does for the Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Materiel Command, United States Air Force and our Nation.

