(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tinker 75th Anniversary

    Tinker 75th Anniversary

    OK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Jerry Bryza 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Tinker Air Force Base 75th Anniversary official logo contains elements of the heritage and future of the base. “Oklahoma City Air Depot” was the name of installation when officially activated on Mar. 1, 1942. On January 13, 1948 “Tinker Air Force Base” became the official name of the base. More than 5000 Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft, pictured on the left, were produced at the Douglas plant, now building 3001. The KC-46A, pictured on the right, represents the future depot workload. The U.S. Air Force insignia, center, is located on the side of all USAF aircraft. The eagle feathers represent the Oklahoma heritage of the base and is part of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex shield. “1942-2017” signifies the first operational year to current. “Delivering Combat Power for America” summarizes what Tinker AFB does for the Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Materiel Command, United States Air Force and our Nation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 11:22
    Photo ID: 3095627
    VIRIN: 170110-D-HA607-732
    Resolution: 621x621
    Size: 320.22 KB
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker 75th Anniversary, by Jerry Bryza, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tinker Air Force Base: Celebrating 75 years

    TAGS

    Tinker AFB 7th Anniversary 70th Anniversary Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT