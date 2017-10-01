Medical officer’s family legacy honored by Yongsan’s new Dental Wellness Center

Photo By Cpl. Dasol Choi | YONGSAN GARRISON, South Korea – Col. Wendy Harter, commander of the 65th Medical...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Dasol Choi | YONGSAN GARRISON, South Korea – Col. Wendy Harter, commander of the 65th Medical Brigade, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Korea, and Col. Jae Hwang, commander of the 618th Dental Company (Area Support), Dental Health Activity – Korea, cut the ribbon during an opening ceremony for the Dental Wellness Center at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, South Korea, Jan 9. The Dental Wellness Center was originally named the Carius Dental Clinic, commemorating dedication and sacrifice of Maj. Marvin Carius, a dentist who was killed in action during the Korean War. Currently, Marvin’s grandson, Capt. Brandon Carius, is serving as a physician assistant to the 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

YONGSAN GARRISON, South Korea ¬– The Carius Dental Clinic changed its mission and was renamed the Dental Wellness Center during a grand opening ceremony at U.S. Army Garrision Yongsan, South Korea Jan. 9.



The renaming of the facility is part of the reorganization of dental services across the Korean peninsula designed to provide increased dental services and support the growth of a new facility on U.S. Army Garrision Humphreys.



During the transition, the Carius name will be bestowed onto the new main dental clinic that is being constructed on Humphreys.



The clinic was named for Maj. Marvin Carius, a dentist known as a “combat chopper,” who served during the Korean War with Soldiers from the 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. Marvin was killed in action while providing front-line services to troops on the battlefield.



“Marvin seized the initiatives, and his team converted a truck into a dental laboratory known as ‘Halitosis’ and was deployed in frontlines,” said Col. Wendy Harter, commander of the 65th Medical Brigade, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Korea, Eighth U.S. Army. “He sustained the fighting strength of the 24th Infantry Regiment to fight and win.”



The realignment of clinic personnel is expected to promote dental readiness, wellness and clinic efficiency.



“Like Marvin, we are leading the way on point here in the Republic of Korea while we are defining the provision of dental care and sustaining readiness for the armistice and the fight-tonight mission during a dynamic period of transformation and relocation,” Harter said.



Invited to the opening ceremony of the Dental Wellness Center was the grandson of Marvin, Capt. Brandon Carius, a physician assistant with 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.



“I have definitely come to fully appreciate the importance of all jobs, especially those medical supports,” Brandon said. “My grandfather was out there on the frontline, taking care of Soldiers who needed dental treatment, and I’m very proud of the legacy that he left in this dental clinic today.”



The Carius family has continued Marvin’s legacy as Marvin’s son and grandson served in the armed forces as medical providers.



“My father also served as an emergency physician in both the Navy and the Air Force and continues his career in the civilian world,” Brandon said. “So, I wanted to be a great provider in the Army like them.”



“The family legacy challenged me to live better in order to continue it,” Brandon added.



The Dental Wellness Center will continue to honor the dedication and sacrifice that Marvin made 67 years ago by serving Soldiers and their families with dental examinations and services.