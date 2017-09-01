Medical officer’s family legacy honored by Yongsan’s new Dental Wellness Center

YONGSAN GARRISON, South Korea – Col. Wendy Harter, commander of the 65th Medical Brigade, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Korea, and Col. Jae Hwang, commander of the 618th Dental Company (Area Support), Dental Health Activity – Korea, cut the ribbon during an opening ceremony for the Dental Wellness Center at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, South Korea, Jan 9. The Dental Wellness Center was originally named the Carius Dental Clinic, commemorating dedication and sacrifice of Maj. Marvin Carius, a dentist who was killed in action during the Korean War. Currently, Marvin’s grandson, Capt. Brandon Carius, is serving as a physician assistant to the 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs)

