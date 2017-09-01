Medical officer’s family legacy honored by Yongsan’s new Dental Wellness Center

YONGSAN GARRISON, South Korea – Capt. Brandon Carius, a physician assistant with 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, delivers a speech during an opening ceremony for the Dental Wellness Center at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, South Korea, Jan 9. The Dental Wellness Center was originally named the Carius Dental Clinic, commemorating dedication and sacrifice of Brandon’s grandfather, Maj. Marvin Carius, a dentist who was killed in action during the Korean War. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs)

