Human Traficking: How to steer clear and stop growing trend

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan— This year, Jan. 11 has been declared National Human Trafficking Awareness Day in an effort to bring more awareness to this ongoing plight.

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.

“Trafficking victims can be any age, race, gender, or nationality,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign site. “It’s a hidden crime as victims rarely come forward to seek help due to language barriers, fear of the traffickers, or fear of law enforcement.”

In 2000, the Trafficking Victims Protection Act was signed into law and made human trafficking a Federal crime.

According to Naval Criminal Investigative Services, the goals of this law are to prevent human trafficking overseas, increase prosecution of human traffickers in the United States and provide Federal and state assistance to protect victims.

Human trafficking is often hidden in plain sight. However, there are indicators which can help identify potential cases.

“Children may stop attending school, the person appears coached when they speak and they may lack personal possessions,” said Homeland Security. “These are just a few indicators that may alert you to a potential human trafficking situation.”

Service members stationed overseas have many opportunities to visit different countries and meet new people. During these visits, they may encounter situations which seem questionable. In these cases they can report the activity to the Department of Homeland Security Investigations at 1-802-872-6199.

“It’s important to take steps to avoid (unknowingly) financially supporting or encouraging human trafficking by staying out of ‘shady’ establishments such as bars, nightclubs or strip clubs,” said Special Agent Chris Leiphart, with the NCIS Resident Agency Okinawa, Japan. “Establishments like these frequently utilize forced labor from trafficked persons.”

The Department of Labor has a list of goods that may be produced using human trafficking at dol.gov/ilab/reports/child-labor/list-of-goods.

To report suspected human trafficking activity, contact the local NCIS Field Office at +81-98-970-0213.