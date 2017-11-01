Human Traficking: How to steer clear and stop growing trend

This year, Jan. 11 has been declared National Human Trafficking Awareness Day in an effort to bring more awareness to this ongoing plight.

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. To report suspected human trafficking activity, contact the local NCIS Field Office at +81-98-970-0213.

