(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Human Traficking: How to steer clear and stop growing trend

    Human Traficking: How to steer clear and stop growing trend

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    This year, Jan. 11 has been declared National Human Trafficking Awareness Day in an effort to bring more awareness to this ongoing plight.
    Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. To report suspected human trafficking activity, contact the local NCIS Field Office at +81-98-970-0213.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 02:16
    Photo ID: 3093347
    VIRIN: 170111-M-PC671-824
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 894.88 KB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Human Traficking: How to steer clear and stop growing trend, by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Human Traficking: How to steer clear and stop growing trend

    TAGS

    NCIS
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Department of Homeland Security
    Human Trafficking
    Blue Campaign
    forced labor
    sex trafficking
    domestic servitude
    Trafficking Victims Protection Act
    National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT