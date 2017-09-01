(Part 6) In their words: Deployed Airmen enduring the holidays

The following is a transcription of an interview with Senior Airman Jeannette, 380th Air Expeditionary Medical Group Medical Administration technician, which was recorded Nov. 23, 2016. This series of Questions and Answers is based on how deployed members stay resilient while away from home during the holidays.



What do you hope to get out of this deployment?



Jeannette: I want to get some new experiences. I’d like to get my hands in absolutely everything that I can. I also want to make memories and new friends. I really want to develop as an Airman and a person.



What do you do in your free time to help time pass while deployed?



Jeannette: I hang out with my co-workers. I’ve really become close to them. I also hit the gym a lot.



What’s the hardest thing about being away from family/friends during the holidays?



Jeannette: Back home, we’re Colombian so we’d get family and friends since I’ve known forever together and have big parties and family traditions – especially with food.



What does resiliency mean to you?



Jeannette: Being able to bounce back from what life throws at you. It’s about being stronger than that. It’s about motivating yourself to become a better person and helping other people. As a survivor of sexual assault, I can tell you I got to some points that were very low. During that time I just thought about my family and that’s not just my family by blood. I also have my blue Air Force family that definitely has been there for me. In some ways they probably helped me more than my real family; they were the ones with me every day.



If you could tell someone one thing that would help them stay resilient through the holidays what would it be?



Jeannette: You know, when I tell my story, I hope to let people know they have the power. Whatever it is they are going through, whether it’s something at home or something at work, that they have the choice. They can let it break them or make them. Never give up. Everybody has their own demons and they can’t be compared to someone else’s.

