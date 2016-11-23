(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    (Part 6) In their words: Deployed Airmen enduring the holidays

    UNITED STATES

    11.23.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Jeannette, 380th Air Expeditionary Medical Group administration technician, participates in a resiliency project at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Nov. 23, 2016. Deployed Airmen were asked questions regarding resilience through the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 06:07
    Photo ID: 3091492
    VIRIN: 161123-F-CO490-073
    Resolution: 2232x3353
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (Part 6) In their words: Deployed Airmen enduring the holidays, by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Deployed
    Interview
    CENTCOM
    Mosul
    USCENTCOM
    Holidays
    Resiliency
    AFCENT
    Iraq
    Liberation
    Q and A
    380 AEW
    Deployed Airman
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Da’esh
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    Defend the Region
    Deliver Airpower
    JTF-OIR
    Join Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    380th Air Refueling

