All-American drummer marches to the rhythm of Army Values

Photo By Spc. Fatima Konteh | U.S. Army All-American Bowl marching band percussion members during a rehearsal for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl half-time show. The Army All-American Bowl is the nation's premier high school football game. The 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl will be broadcast live on NBC at 12 p.m. CDT, Saturday, Jan. 7, at the San Antonio Alamodome. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Fatima Konteh, 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

SAN ANTONIO – The sounds of the snare drum's “tap, tap, tap, tap,” is echoed throughout the San Antonio Alamodome as high school senior, Adam Moore, sets the scene for his next rehearsal. He is beyond ecstatic to have been chosen as a marching band member and one of the All-Americans, to perform at the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 7.



Each U.S. Army All-American is chosen not just because he or she excels on the football field or in music, but because each one embodies the values of American Soldiers: Loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. These All-Americans also share key attributes often associated with Soldiers, like leadership, adaptability and versatility, and their dedication, determination and teamwork allow them to succeed and excel in school, training and life.



Adam was raised by parents who both faithfully served and continue to serve their country in the U.S. Army. His mother, Master Sgt. Julia Moore, is currently the chief instructor of the Unit Administrator Basic Course, 83rd Reserve Readiness Training Center, Fort Knox, Ky., and his father, retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class, Charles Moore, served for 17 years.



At a young age his mother recognized that Adam had natural leadership capabilities.



“Other kids are watching you,” she told him. “You are the leader, so they're going to do what they see you doing. From that point forward, he started paying attention and picking up that others were looking to him.



The constant reinforcement from his parents about doing the right thing and their encouragement kept Adam on the right track academically and artistically.



Adam attributes his successes in life to how his parents raised him using discipline and perseverance as key values. He remembers his mother telling him, “even when it gets hard, just push through it and do the best you can.”



Adam said he believes that his parents moral code shaped him into the person he is today, striving for respect and greatness. Even though he wasn't raised on a military base, he says his parents instilled qualities in him that guide him to make the right decisions in life when faced with adversity.



“Because of how my parents raised me, they trust me enough to do stuff like this,”Adam said. “I'm currently in Texas...away from where I live, and they trust that I'm going to do the right thing while I'm here. They know I'm going to represent my family respectfully and make them proud.”