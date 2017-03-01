(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All-American drummer marches to the rhythm of Army Values [Image 1 of 4]

    All-American drummer marches to the rhythm of Army Values

    WHITEHALL, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Photo by Spc. Fatima Konteh 

    367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army All-American Bowl marching band percussion members during a rehearsal for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl half-time show. The Army All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game. The 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl will be broadcast live on NBC at 12 p.m. CDT, Saturday, Jan. 7, at the San Antonio Alamodome. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Fatima Konteh, 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 23:11
    Photo ID: 3088337
    VIRIN: 170103-A-LV861-056
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: WHITEHALL, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All-American drummer marches to the rhythm of Army Values [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Fatima Konteh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

