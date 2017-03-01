U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Anthony Florence, 317th Military History Detachment, Forest Park, Ga., and Adam Moore, 17, from Louisville, Ky., converse during a rehearsal for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl half-time show. The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game. The 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl will be broadcast live on NBC at 12 p.m. CDT, Saturday, Jan. 7, at the San Antonio Alamodome. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fatima Konteh, 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 23:11 Photo ID: 3088330 VIRIN: 170103-A-LV861-104 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 4.3 MB Location: WHITEHALL, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All-American drummer marches to the rhythm of Army Values [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Fatima Konteh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.