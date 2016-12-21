FIRST SUBWAY CAFÉ ON MILITARY POST

Photo By Amy Phillips | FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. - A new healthy food option for the Fort Hunter Liggett...... read more read more Photo By Amy Phillips | FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. - A new healthy food option for the Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) community, Subway Café, opened its doors to customers on the morning of Dec. 21, 2016. According to owners Amardeep and Pam Chahal and Army & Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES), the Subway Café is the first ever on a military installation and the first in central Calif. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. - A new healthy food option for the Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) community, Subway Café, opened its doors to customers on the morning of Dec. 21, 2016. According to owners Amardeep and Pam Chahal and Army & Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES), the Subway Café is the first ever on a military installation and the first in central Calif.



“We want to provide healthier food and will open long hours to service Fort Hunter Liggett,” said Pam Chahal.



The Café is family owned and operated by the Chahal family who also own two other Subways in King City. The FHL location will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.



Post commander, Col. Jan C. Norris, approached AAFES in February to increase food options for the FHL community. “We couldn’t have done this without Col. Norris’ support,” said Aysel Gan, AAFES Services Business Manager.



“We need your support, not only for Subway, but Rosa’s, the bowling alley…all the food options on post,” said Norris to participants at the grand opening.