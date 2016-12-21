(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FIRST SUBWAY CAFÉ ON MILITARY POST [Image 1 of 2]

    FIRST SUBWAY CAFÉ ON MILITARY POST

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. - A new healthy food option for the Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) community, Subway Café, opened its doors to customers on the morning of Dec. 21, 2016. According to owners Amardeep and Pam Chahal and Army & Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES), the Subway Café is the first ever on a military installation and the first in central Calif.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 15:22
    Photo ID: 3078383
    VIRIN: 161221-A-OV743-095
    Resolution: 2144x1424
    Size: 568.82 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIRST SUBWAY CAFÉ ON MILITARY POST [Image 1 of 2], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Subway Cafe

