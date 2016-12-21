FIRST SUBWAY CAFÉ ON MILITARY POST

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. - A new healthy food option for the Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) community, Subway Café, opened its doors to customers on the morning of Dec. 21, 2016. According to owners Amardeep and Pam Chahal and Army & Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES), the Subway Café is the first ever on a military installation and the first in central Calif.

