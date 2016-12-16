Marines hone combat skills at Far East Division Match

Photo By Cpl. Janessa Pon | Lance Cpl. Michael Farmer is trailed by a time keeper and a validator as he sprints...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Janessa Pon | Lance Cpl. Michael Farmer is trailed by a time keeper and a validator as he sprints through a course of fire during the United States Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-Far East Dec. 8 aboard Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. According to Staff Sgt. James Fehr, a small arms weapons instructor with the Marine Corps Shooting team, this year’s competition marked a drastic change in the way the Marine Corps usually holds the competition. “This is the first time ever that the Marine Corps has put the action shooting and traditional bull’s-eye shooting into one competition,” said Fehr. “This competition shows off the all-around skill of each Marine competing.” Farmer is a motor vehicle operator with 7th Communications Battalion, III Marines Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group. see less | View Image Page

Marines stationed across Marine Corps Installations on Okinawa participated in the United States Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-Far East Dec. 2-16 aboard Camp Hansen.



According to Staff Sgt. James Fehr, a small arms weapons instructor with the Marine Corps Shooting Teams, this year’s competition marked a drastic change in the way the Marine Corps usually holds the competition.



“This is the first time ever that the Marine Corps has put the action shooting and traditional bull’s-eye shooting into one competition,” said Fehr. “This competition shows off the all-around skill of each Marine competing.”



While competition incorporated the Marine Corps’ basic annual rifle and pistol qualification courses of fire, it was the action shooting portion of the competition that challenged the Marines the most, according to 1st Lt. Bradbury Hudson, an administrative officer with 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group.



“This was the first time many of the Marines did this type of shooting,” said Hudson. “They do the basic rifle and pistol qualification every year but the action shooting is brand new to them. It is important that they get this experience in now because every Marine is a rifleman. You have to be able to shoot the weapon in the prone, kneeling, stand and on the move.”



During the action shooting portion, the competitors ran through four separate, timed courses of fire that tested not only their aim but their decision making and composure under pressure. The courses included obstacles, short and medium ranged targets, and targets deemed no-fire targets which resulted in a loss of points if shot.



“The action shooting was definitely the best part,” said Zachary Walton, a cyber network operatory with G-6, communications, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan. “It’s a nice change of pace from the regular ranges we do every year. It really forced me to think.”



During the competition, the Marines were afforded the opportunity to receive tips and shoot alongside the Marine Corps’ official shooting team.



“We gave them a few pointers on how the can improve their shooting,” said Fehr. “Little things like trigger control, breathe control and sight alignment go a long way into making them a more effective shooter.”



According to Fehr, this competition is a great reminder to the competitors that no matter what their everyday job is, they are still a part of an elite, fighting force.



“Every Marine is a rifleman,” said Fehr. “It is important that Marines from all over the Marine Corps get a little taste of this type of training regularly. Not only does it increase their lethality but it also increases survival rates in combat by teaching them the way of their weapons.”



The Marine Corps shooting team will be integrating the new competition system into three more competitions throughout the Marine Corps in the upcoming year.