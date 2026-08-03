21st TSC Org Day 2026

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Personnel assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command pose for a photo after winning the softball championship during the 21st TSC’s organization day at Pulaski Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 5, 2026. The event provided Soldiers, civilian employees, local national employees and family members an opportunity to interact in a casual environment and strengthen relationships across the command. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)