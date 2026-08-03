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    21st TSC Org Day 2026 [Image 2 of 2]

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    21st TSC Org Day 2026

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.05.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer Jr 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Personnel assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command pose for a photo after winning the softball championship during the 21st TSC’s organization day at Pulaski Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 5, 2026. The event provided Soldiers, civilian employees, local national employees and family members an opportunity to interact in a casual environment and strengthen relationships across the command. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 06:16
    Photo ID: 9853535
    VIRIN: 260805-A-XO150-1005
    Resolution: 5488x2256
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC Org Day 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
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