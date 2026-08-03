21st Special Troops Battalion Org Day 2026

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Thomas Dannerberg, commander of the 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, delivers remarks during a closing formation following the battalion’s organization day at Pulaski Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 5, 2026. Soldiers, civilian employees and family members participated in the event to build camaraderie and strengthen unit cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)