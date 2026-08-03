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    JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival [Image 8 of 10]

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    JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A participant in a Yosakoi, a vibrant and energetic dance, performs during the Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kaitaichi, Hiroshima, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. The annual Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival at JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi brought together local community members, JGSDF members and U.S. service members, strengthening regional ties through military equipment displays, cultural performances and a fireworks show. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 03:50
    Photo ID: 9853469
    VIRIN: 260804-M-FE306-1221
    Resolution: 5981x3987
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Donald Dugger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival
    JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival
    JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival
    JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival
    JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival
    JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival
    JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival
    JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival
    JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival
    JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival

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    TAGS

    Festivities, Celebration, Excitement, Community, Summer, Dancing

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