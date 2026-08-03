JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival

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Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 13th Brigade, Middle Army, band perform during the Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival at JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi, Hiroshima, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. The annual Camp Kaitaichi Summer Festival at JGSDF Camp Kaitaichi brought together local community members, JGSDF members and U.S. service members, strengthening regional ties through military equipment displays, cultural performances and a fireworks show. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)