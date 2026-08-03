Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Meets With Marine Security Detachment at U.S. Embassy in Dhaka

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U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with members of the U.S. Embassy in Bangladesh Marine Security Guard detachment during his visit to Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 5, 2026. Koehler traveled to Bangladesh to strengthen the enduring U.S.-Bangladesh defense partnership and advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)