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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Meets With Marine Security Detachment at U.S. Embassy in Dhaka [Image 2 of 8]

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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Meets With Marine Security Detachment at U.S. Embassy in Dhaka

    BANGLADESH

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Lance Cpl. Ruben Koomey, assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Bangladesh Marine Security Guard detachment, during his visit to Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 5, 2026. Koehler traveled to Bangladesh to strengthen the enduring U.S.-Bangladesh defense partnership and advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 03:12
    Photo ID: 9853440
    VIRIN: 260805-N-UL352-1529
    Resolution: 6418x4584
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: BD
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Meets With Marine Security Detachment at U.S. Embassy in Dhaka [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Meets With Marine Security Detachment at U.S. Embassy in Dhaka
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Meets With Marine Security Detachment at U.S. Embassy in Dhaka
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Meets With Marine Security Detachment at U.S. Embassy in Dhaka
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Meets With Marine Security Detachment at U.S. Embassy in Dhaka
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Meets With Marine Security Detachment at U.S. Embassy in Dhaka
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Meets With Marine Security Detachment at U.S. Embassy in Dhaka
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Meets With Marine Security Detachment at U.S. Embassy in Dhaka
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Meets With Marine Security Detachment at U.S. Embassy in Dhaka

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    Embassy
    COMPACFLT
    PACFLT
    Dhaka
    USMC
    U.S. Navy

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