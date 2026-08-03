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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Tours Historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka While Visiting Bangladesh [Image 8 of 9]

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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Tours Historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka While Visiting Bangladesh

    BANGLADESH

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    From left to right: Mrs. Gina Koehler, U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen, and Mrs. Deanne Christensen receive a tour of the historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 5, 2026. Koehler traveled to Bangladesh to strengthen the enduring U.S.-Bangladesh defense partnership and advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 03:12
    Photo ID: 9853437
    VIRIN: 260805-N-UL352-1361
    Resolution: 6281x4486
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: BD
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Tours Historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka While Visiting Bangladesh [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Tours Historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka While Visiting Bangladesh
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Tours Historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka While Visiting Bangladesh
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Tours Historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka While Visiting Bangladesh
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Tours Historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka While Visiting Bangladesh
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Tours Historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka While Visiting Bangladesh
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Tours Historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka While Visiting Bangladesh
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Tours Historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka While Visiting Bangladesh
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Tours Historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka While Visiting Bangladesh
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Meets With U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh in Dhaka

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    Dhaka
    U.S. Navy
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