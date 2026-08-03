Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Tours Historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka While Visiting Bangladesh

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From left to right: Mrs. Gina Koehler, U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen, and Mrs. Deanne Christensen receive a tour of the historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 5, 2026. Koehler traveled to Bangladesh to strengthen the enduring U.S.-Bangladesh defense partnership and advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)