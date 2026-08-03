U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left and U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen pose for a photo during a tour of the historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka, Bangladesh, during Koehler’s visit to Dhaka, Aug. 5, 2026. Koehler traveled to Bangladesh to strengthen the enduring U.S.-Bangladesh defense partnership and advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9853436
|VIRIN:
|260805-N-UL352-1334
|Resolution:
|5333x3809
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|BD
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Tours Historic Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka While Visiting Bangladesh [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.