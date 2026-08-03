Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources

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Dave Biffar, University of Arizona (UofA) Healthcare Simulation Operations director, shows Davis-Monthan Air Force Base personnel and local community partners how the Anatomage Table in UofA’s Arizona Simulation Technology and Education Center aids in medical learning and skill application at Tucson, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The Anatomage Table is an interactive system that allows individuals to conduct in-depth examinations on a simulated cadaver. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)