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    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources [Image 6 of 6]

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    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    Dave Biffar, University of Arizona (UofA) Healthcare Simulation Operations director, shows Davis-Monthan Air Force Base personnel and local community partners how the Anatomage Table in UofA’s Arizona Simulation Technology and Education Center aids in medical learning and skill application at Tucson, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The Anatomage Table is an interactive system that allows individuals to conduct in-depth examinations on a simulated cadaver. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 21:49
    Photo ID: 9853116
    VIRIN: 260729-F-KQ087-1398
    Resolution: 5932x3947
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources
    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources
    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources
    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources
    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources
    Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources

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