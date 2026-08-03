Dave Biffar, University of Arizona (UofA) Healthcare Simulation Operations director, shows Davis-Monthan Air Force Base personnel and local community partners how the Anatomage Table in UofA’s Arizona Simulation Technology and Education Center aids in medical learning and skill application at Tucson, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The Anatomage Table is an interactive system that allows individuals to conduct in-depth examinations on a simulated cadaver. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 21:49
|Photo ID:
|9853116
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-KQ087-1398
|Resolution:
|5932x3947
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Davis-Monthan, Tucson partners strengthen readiness through shared resources
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